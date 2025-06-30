Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands Told From The Yautja Point Of View & Sounds Awesome

Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg teased some new details about the anticipated next chapter in the franchise.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands tells the story from the Yautja's point of view for the first time in the franchise.

Director Dan Trachtenberg returns after Prey, promising bold expansion of Predator mythology and lore.

The film's protagonist is Dek, a "runt" Yautja on a unique mission to prove himself among his kind.

Badlands hits theaters November 7, continuing Predator's current pop culture resurgence in 2025.

Predator is arguably more popular than it has ever been right now, and 2025 has seen multiple projects thrill fans. We got the animated film Killer of Killers on Hulu, multiple Marvel Comics series with the ultimate hunter taking on some of our favorite characters, and we wrap it up with this fall's theatrical film, Badlands, again directed by Dan Trachtenberg. He pumped all this energy into the franchise with Prey in 2022, and with this film, he will continue to expand the mythology in ways we never would have expected. He teased a lot of what is to come to Empire, confirming that the film will be told from the perspective of the Predator, their name, and a bunch more.

Predator As We Have Never Seen It Before On the Big Screen

The "hero" of Badlands is a Yautja named Dek, described by the director as "the runt of the litter". "He's a thing of few words, pretty blunt," Trachtenberg teases about Dek. "He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively." Dek is played in the film by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. He also understands that asking audiences to take this leap wit him in the franchise is a risk: "That feels like a big idea, not just within Predator, but in sci-fi generally," he explains. "In most sci-fi universes, the 'creatures' are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Badlands] it's: 'What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?'"

I am here for whatever he wants to do with the Predator franchise. Prey was one of my favorite films of 2022, and I still hope that when Badlands releases, we get a small theatrical run for it. He also teased in that interview another Predator project that he seemingly hasn't started work on. Whatever keeps him in the universe and making content, go for it, man.

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters on November 7.

