Smurfs Director on Getting to Work with Rihanna for the Animated Film

The director of the upcoming animated film Smurfs details Rihanna's creative contributions as an actor, artist, and producer.

Article Summary Rihanna stars as Smurfette, produces, and writes original music for the new Smurfs animated film.

Director Chris Miller praises Rihanna's voice, musical instincts, and hands-on creative approach.

The 2025 Smurfs reboot promises a fresh, musical, and emotionally resonant take on the franchise.

Paramount aims to introduce the Smurfs to a new generation with Rihanna leading a modernized cast.

The Smurfs are returning to the big screen with a bold new vision, and Rihanna is at the center of it. Set to star as Smurfette in Paramount Animation's upcoming feature, the multi-hyphenate artist is not only voicing the character but also producing the film and creating original music for the project. Now, during a recent conversation with Collider, the film's director, Chris Miller, is praising her artistic instincts and dedication to creating music for the film that feels fresh, authentic, and uniquely hers. Like we really expected anything less!

Smurfs Director Says Rihanna Brings Plenty to the Table

"[Rihanna is] just hyper-specific about how she's going to deliver something when she finds the music that she wants," Miller said. "The collaboration, of course, is storytelling. We're all making a movie, so it's under that guise. It's then her taking that and making sure this is not going to be a cookie-cutter, standardized version of a ballad, for instance, that you see in an animated movie. She took her time with it and found it. Amazing group. Amazing. Then, beyond the music, her voice quality, just the quality of her speaking voice, is fantastic. It's got a little bit of a smokiness to it. She's a natural performer, and she's funny. Then, when she sings, it becomes something otherworldly."

This exciting role marks Rihanna's return to animation following her role in DreamWorks' Home (2015), and like anything she does, expectations are high as she helps reimagine one of pop culture's quirkiest franchises. Between Miller's creative vision and Rihanna's multi-hyphenate talents, the upcoming film aims to breathe new life into the world of the Smurfs—this time with a fresh soundtrack, a modernized tone, and a voice cast led by one of music's biggest icons.

The latest Smurfs movie is also part of Paramount's larger plans to reinvigorate the franchise for a new generation. Previous adaptations, including Sony's live-action/CGI hybrids, performed well commercially but leaned more heavily on slapstick comedy. Miller's animated reboot, set to release on July 18, 2025, promises a more musical and emotionally resonant take—with Rihanna's influence (as a songwriter, artist, producer, and actor) playing a major role.

