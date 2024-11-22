Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Jim Carrey On Shadow Plus 17 Character Posters

Paramount Pictures has released a short video of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Jim Carrey explaining who Shadow is and seventeen different character posters.

Paramount is looking to end 2024 on a high note with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. This franchise might be the perfect example of starting off making the worst possible decision and then course-correcting and making nothing but good decisions ever since. The first film had the benefit of being one of the few films that got a theatrical release in 2020, but the second proved it wasn't a fluke. When they teased Shadow at the end of the second movie, fans lost their minds like this was a tease for a Marvel character. The marketing for the film has kicked into insane gears, starting with a short video of star Jim Carrey explaining who Shadow is and ending with seventeen character posters. That was not an exaggeration; there really are seventeen of them. There were two batches, but batch one was still massive, with twelve posters. We got a nice reminder of all of the human characters that are in these films in case you forgot [and you probably did]. Tickets are set to go on sale next week.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

