Beverly Hills Cop: Original Cast Reunites for Netflix Axel Foley Film

Not that it was ever in question, but Eddie Murphy's bringing nearly the whole gang back together again in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth film for the Paramount franchise. It was 28 years since Beverly Hills Cop III was released. Joining Murphy, who plays the title character, are Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot, who are reprising their respective roles as Det. Billy Rosewood, Sgt. Taggart, Jeffrey Friedman, and Serge. Reinhold appeared in all the films, Ashton and Reiser appeared in the first two films, and Pinchot appeared in the first and third films. There's no mention if Ronny Cox, who played Lt. Bogomil, will reprise his role from the first two films.

During the events of the films, Rosewood and Taggart worked with Axel (Murphy) in Los Angeles while Jeffrey was his partner in Detroit. Pinchot's Serge is the sassy art gallery salesman. Directing is Mark Molloy with the screenplay from Will Beall. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. Executive producers are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic, and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley is currently in production. The franchise grossed a combined $712 million globally at the box office. The film's premise is that Axel Foley is a hotshot detective from Detroit, not really endearing himself initially to the LA environment and police there. Based on the characters by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie Jr, the films have been directed by Martin Brest, Tony Scott, and John Landis. The poor performance from the Landis film killed hopes to continue on franchise until its revisit during the streaming era. Murphy was previously involved in another sequel from a beloved comedy in 2021's Coming 2 America for Amazon Prime Video, which follows up on the 1988 original Coming to America that reunited much of the original cast. | Deadline Hollywood