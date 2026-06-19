Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Curry Barker

Curry Barker's Next Film Will Be For Blumhouse Atomic Monster

Blumhouse Atomic Monster has secured a deal to release the next film from horror's new favorite, Curry Barker.

Article Summary Curry Barker’s next film will be released by Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with Universal handling distribution.

After Obsession topped $300 million worldwide, Curry Barker emerged as horror’s hottest new filmmaker.

Curry Barker will write, produce, and direct the secretive new horror project for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Following this deal, Curry Barker is set to move on to directing a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre project.

Curry Barker is now the hottest name in horror after Obsession has grossed over $300 million. He now has his next film lined up, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster has won the bidding war. THR reports that the horror powerhouse has secured Barker's next one, currently a big secret, of course. His next one after that is known already. Universal will handle distribution as part of their deal with the horror label. Barker will write, produce, and direct.

Curry Barker Then Moves On To Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"This film is something I've been excited to make for a while, and I'm thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it," Curry Barker said in a released statement. "They've built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn't imagine better collaborators for this film." James Wan and Jason Blum said in a joint statement, "With Obsession, Curry did what only a handful of filmmakers manage in a generation: he made something wholly original that connected with a massive audience, and that connection is what we care about most. The best filmmakers can work anywhere, and we are proud to have a growing slate with Curry. Getting to put this project in front of the fans his work speaks to is the whole reason we do this."

Obsession has been the story of the year at the box office, and it was always going to lead to a deal like this. Hopefully, Barker can stick to his guns without much interference and give audiences another horror film to sink their teeth into before he goes and reinvents one of the most iconic franchises in the genre. He certainly has seen his star rise pretty far now, hasn't he? More on this new film as we learn it.

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