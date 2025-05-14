Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: smurfs

Smurfs: New Trailer, 3 Posters, And Pre-Save The New Song From Rihanna

Paramount has released a new trailer for Smurfs, along with three new posters. You can also save Rihanna's new song, Friend of Mine.

Article Summary Paramount drops a brand new trailer for Smurfs, building anticipation for its 2025 animated release.

Three fresh Smurfs posters have been revealed, boosting excitement ahead of the summer box office frenzy.

Rihanna's new song, Friend of Mine, is available to pre-save ahead of its debut.

Animated family films could see a boost as theaters introduce discounted midweek movie ticket options.

July is a packed month at the box office, and while people will probably dismiss Smurfs as something that will come and go with no impact at all, that might not be the case. Animated kids' films do numbers even when they are mediocre, and global warming means we all need to escape that summer heat somehow, so why not go to the movies? Smurfs might not be a film that does numbers in its opening weekend. With more theaters adopting cheaper days during the week, AMC just announced cheaper prices on Wednesday, while in my neck of the woods, Tuesday is the cheap day at the Megaplex. This film could slowly gain momentum as people take advantage of those cheaper options.

We'll have to see; Smurfs is a bit of a wildcard even with the addition of Rihanna to the cast. They are really pushing her involvement hard. We got a new trailer today, along with three posters, one is international, and you can pre-save Rihanna's new song, Friend of Mine, which will be out on Friday.

Smurfs: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It will be released on July 18, 2025.

