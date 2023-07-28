Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: dread, Epic Pictures, Island Escape

BC Exclusive: Here Is A Clip From New Film Island Escape

BC has an exclusive clip for you today from upcoming horror film Island Escape hitting select theaters August 4th, and VOD August 8th.

Island Escape is a new film from Epic Pictures Dread label, starring Ariella Mastroianni (My Best Friend's Dead), James Liddell (Two Ways to Go West), Grant Schumacher (The Retreat) and Chris Cimperman (Novel Love). It is written and directed by Bruce Wemple, and from the description, this one will have something for sci-fi, horror, and maybe even romance fans alike. BC is happy to share this exclusive clip from the film, which will be in select theaters on August 4th and on VOD on August 8th.

Island Escape Synopsis

"After a mysterious accident at a research camp on the Isle of Gran Manan, a CEO hires a team of blue-collar mercenaries to extract his daughter, a scientist working at the camp. Upon arrival, the team soon learns that not only is the island surrounded by a wormhole that causes time to reset every three days, but it's also crawling with hideous monsters. As they learn more about the nature of time, space, and the creatures on the island, they quickly realize that death may be the easiest way to escape the island." The film's poster can also be found below.

"It doesn't take long to look at my filmography and see that my two favorite genres are horror and science fiction. I've always loved watching these movies, and in my professional career, I've learned that they're even more fun to make," says writer/director Bruce Wemple. "With Island Escape, I wanted to make a classic horror action movie in the vein of the classic John Carpenter movies (Escape from New York, LA, Big Trouble Little China) about a team of blue-collar, underqualified mercenaries who get stuck on island fighting monsters… but with a twist. I'd be lying if I said that playing with time and space in movies wasn't something I was obsessed with. This isn't the first time, and it won't be the last. But Island Escape feels different. Not only does the movie have all the monster and sci-fi fun anybody could ask for, but we realized that deep down, this was really a non-stop action movie. Guns, fights, helicopters, and speed boat stunts. Not to mention the beautiful scenery the Northeast has to offer; I can't wait for audiences to sink their teeth into every Island Escape has to offer."

