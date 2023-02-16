Tetris Trailer Debuts, And It Is Way More Serious Than You Think The trailer for international thriller....Tetris was just released by Apple TV+. The Taron Egerton drama debuts on the service March 31st.

When they announced that there was going to be a movie based around the game of Tetris, most rolled their eyes and made their jokes, but then when it was announced that the film would be based around the creation of the mega-popular game, and that Taron Egerton was going to topline it, ears perked up. Now, we have a trailer for the Apple Original Film, and it looks fantastic. Below is the trailer for the film, which will debut at SXSW.

Tetris, But Make It Dramatic

"Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish. Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. The film's Executive Producer is Iain MacKenzie. Producers include Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron."

I was just thinking to myself the other day that I feel like I haven't seen Egerton in anything for a while. And he looks great in this. Who would have thought that one of the most dramatic trailers of the year would be for a film about Tetris? I guess it is time to finally redeem one of those offers I have for a free six months of Apple TV+ so I can actually watch this. The film, directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink, will be on the streaming service on March 31st