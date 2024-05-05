Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Wonders 4, Triumph Studios

Age Of Wonders 4 Receives Free First Anniversary Update

Paradox Interactive dropped a new free update for Age Of Wonders 4, celebrating the game's one-year anniversary with some goodies.

Article Summary Paradox and Triumph celebrate Age of Wonders 4's 1st anniversary with a free update.

New additions include a Raptor Mount and Dragon Scale Interface skin for players.

Collectible Dire Penguin plushie available for purchase to mark the occasion.

Future plans include more free updates and the Eldritch Realms expansion in June.

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios released a free update this past week for Age Of Wonders 4 as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. Among the free additions to the game that you can snag is a brand new Raptor Mount and a Dragon Scale Interface skin, free to everyone who updates and snags it in a certain amount of time. Also, as part of the occasion, they have a real-world addition you can pick up in the form of an adoptable Dire Penguin plushie. The team made a video about the plushie for you to check out above, as they're on sale now for those wishing to have one in their home. We have more info from the team's latest blog below about what you'll get with the update, as there's more coming this June.

Age of Wonders 4 – One Year Anniversary

Age of Wonders 4 is our most successful execution of this vision to date. It offers unprecedented freedom in faction creation and strategic development, enriching both the core gameplay and role-playing experiences. This first year since release, with its intense development and feedback cycle has made the game even better. A heartfelt thank you to our talented developers and to you, our community, whose ongoing support and feedback have been integral to this success.

A Gift of Appreciation

In gratitude, we're excited to announce a gift: an update that includes both a standard and exotic Raptor Mount and a Dragon Scale Interface skin. This update will automatically be available on all platforms starting May 2nd.

Looking Forward

And there's more good news. Triumph will continue to develop Age of Wonders 4 beyond the current premium edition. We are working on more free updates and thrilling premium content. We're eager to share more details with you after the summer. But first, get ready for the Eldritch Realms expansion in June!

