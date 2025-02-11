Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: ben affleck, gavin o'connor, jon bernthal, The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2: 7 New Images Ahead Of The SXSW Premiere Next Month

Amazon/MGM have released six new images and a behind-the-scenes image from The Accountant 2 ahead of its March 8th South by Southwest Premiere.

Article Summary Seven new images of The Accountant 2 have been released ahead of its SXSW premiere on March 8th.

The film faced several delays, changing distribution from Warner Bros. to Amazon/MGM in 2021.

Sequel to the 2016 film, The Accountant 2 is directed by Gavin O'Connor with an April 25th release date.

The plot sees Christian Wolff solving a murder mystery, assisted by his lethal brother and a Treasury official.

The Accountant was one of those movies that performed just a bit better commercially and critically than anyone expected. The first film was released in 2016, and we've known that a sequel was on the way since 2017. However, this is another film that got caught up in pandemic and COVID delays that seemed to really slow things around. Things finally got going after the movie changed distribution from Warner Bros. to Amazon/MGM in 2021. Now, The Accountant 2 is premiering at South by Southwest on March 8th, with a theatrical release to follow on April 25th. Now, the last movie was only okay, so you have to wonder if this one will be good enough to have the momentum to carry it from SXSW to the release date or if people aren't going to care. For now, we have six new images and a behind-the-scenes image ahead of that SXSW premiere.

The Accountant 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O'Connor, stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. It will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, after premiering at South by Southwest,

