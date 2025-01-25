The Accountant 2: First Look Image Has Been Released

The Accountant was one of those films that were a little better critically and overperformed just enough at the box office to keep people interested. It's also another one of those "on paper this sounds terrible" films that is elevated by an excellent cast and a talented director. So despite hanging out in the middle critically and doing $155 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $44 million in 2016, just a year later, in 2017, it was confirmed that a sequel was in development. It's another film that seems like it was held back by the pandemic because Affleck did confirm that things were moving along in 2020. Once the pandemic happened, everyone thought television was the way forward, and for a hot minute, it sounded like there was the possibility that a movie and show could be in the works, but that doesn't appear to be the case at this time. We have a second film, The Accountant 2, and director Gavin O'Connor revealed in 2021 that a third film could also be in the works.

Last year, things finally got kicked off as distribution moved from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM, and production ran from March 2024 to August 2024. The Accountant 2 will make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8, 2025, and will released in theaters on April 25, 2025. That is a decent amount of time to try and keep the momentum up. We've seen some movies that have premiered very well at SXSW lose all marketing momentum in the coming weeks, and no one goes to see them. This is just under two months, so maybe it'll be okay, but we'll see. A first-look image from the film was shared by the official Amazon MGM Twitter/X account, along with the summary shared on the official SXSW website.

The Accountant 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When someone close to her is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina is forced to contact Christian Wolff to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.