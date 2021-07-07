The Addams Family 2 Debuts New Trailer, Out On October 1st

The official trailer for The Addams Family 2 dropped this morning, ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 1st. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Snoop Dogg led the voice cast of that first film, which grossed $200 million at the box office. Reviews were mixed, but the film has found a following on home media and streaming. Joining them in this new film are Bill Hader, Wallace Shawn, and Javon "Wanna" Walton. The sequel will see the fam heading out on the road on vacation and all of the family-friendly horror hijinks that will lead to. You can see the new Addams Family trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 | Official Trailer | MGM (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd82bSBDE84)

The Addams Family 2 Synopsis

"Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

This film should build off the original nicely, as the first one was more of an origin story and told the story of how the family moved into their mansion. Some might be surprised to learn a sequel was greenlit and fast-tracked after such a modest gross worldwide until they realize that the first Addams Family only cost $25 million to make. That is a huge return, so a sequel was actually inevitable.

And listen: I know that us adults who grew up watching the classic show or are fans of the 90's films saw the trailer for the first film and gagged. But this was not made for us, it was made for kids like my daughter, who has desperately wanted to share in my love of horror, and this is a way for her to do it. The younger Monster Kids need their horror fix as well, and I am all for them getting it, even if it comes by way of tweaking a beloved property I hold near and dear. I have my hopes up. The Addams Family 2 releases October 1st.