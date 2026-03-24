Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the drama

The Drama: Charlie Has Some Thoughts About Emma's Laugh In This Clip

A24 has released a new clip from The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary A24 unveils a new clip from The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, ahead of its 2026 release.

The clip features Pattinson's character Charlie commenting on Emma's distinctive laugh.

A24 looks to rebound with The Drama after a mediocre run of films in 2025, hoping to recapture success.

Zendaya and Pattinson are set to appear together in several major films throughout the year.

The Drama is A24 attempting to reconnect with audiences following a rather mediocre run of movies. While 2025 wasn't a complete swing and miss, there were more misses than hits, and that's rare for a studio previously known for picking up fantastic films for distribution. While people had a lot to say about Marty Supreme, in the end, it couldn't stick the awards season ending, and it felt like nearly everyone involved ended its run in a worse place rather than a better one. The Drama features two actors who are gearing up to have one hell of a year: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

The funny part is how much of their hell of a year is going to be in the same film. After this movie, they are reuniting in the summer for The Odyssey and at the end of the year for Dune: Part Three. Expect people to get really weird about this working relationship because some people don't know the difference between fiction and reality. A24 released a new clip from The Drama, featuring Charlie discussing Emma's distinctive laugh and footage of their dynamic as a couple.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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