The Fantastic Four: First Steps Tales Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

As expected, The Fantastic Four: First Steps won the weekend box office, outpacing tracking and impressing audiences.

Article Summary The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens at No. 1 with $118M, beating tracking and winning the weekend box office.

Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth continue strong, both surpassing major box office milestones in July.

Fantastic Four posts Marvel Studios’ biggest 2025 opening, outpacing Captain America and Thunderbolts.

Next weekend promises competition with The Naked Gun, The Bad Guys 2, and horror film Together debuting.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuted at number one at the box office as expected, and came in slightly above expectations. However, it didn't reach the heights it initially appeared to after a stellar Friday. The total is $118 million, which is approximately $7 million less than what Superman opened to two weeks ago. Still, that is well above where tracking had it, and also the biggest Marvel Studios opening weekend of 2025, besting Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Friday's gross of $57 million was a great start, but it proved to be front-loaded a bit. Still, with an "A-" CinemaScore and not much to threaten the top spot opening for a couple of weeks, we should see that number go up fast. Worldwide, the total starts at $218 million across all territories.

Fantastic Four, Superman, and Dinosaurs Lead To A Huge July

Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth have held up well throughout July, and they still made money, even with the Fantastic Four opening. Superman added another $24.8 million, and by midweek, it should surpass the $300 million mark domestically. It has now surpassed the $500 million mark worldwide. Jurassic World gained another $13 million and has now crossed $300 million domestically. Worldwide, it stands at $718 million, a substantial figure, although it appears that it will be the first Jurassic World film to gross under $1 billion. Nothing wrong there, though, the franchise is still as bankable as it gets.

The weekend box office top five for July 25:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps– $118 million Superman– $24.8 million Jurassic World Rebirth– $13 million F1– $6.2 million Smurfs– $5.4 million

Next week, three films are set for a wide release, potentially shaking up the top five for the first time in a few weeks. However, my money is on Fantastic Four staying at number one. On the comedy side, The Naked Gun returns to theaters starring Liam Neeson. Families will flock to The Bad Guys 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit. Finally, horror looks to try and recover as the highly anticipated Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, opens from NEON.

