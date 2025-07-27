Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged:

The Long Walk: Don't Stop Moving In The New Trailer

Lionsgate released a new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk. The film will be released on September 12, 2025.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a gripping new trailer for Stephen King's The Long Walk, releasing September 12, 2025.

The film adapts one of King's earliest novels, originally published in 1979 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Several failed adaptation attempts finally give way to this version, with buzz building from Comic-Con footage.

The trailer teases intense survival stakes as teens endure a deadly walking contest in a dystopian America.

It's time for another Stephen King adaptation in September; this time, it's one of his earliest works. The Long Walk was first published back in 1979, and it wasn't even under King's real name. There have also been multiple adaptations running around out there for a long time with attempts made in 1988, 2007, and 2018, but none of them ever came together. It's a version of the 2018 production that is finally making its way to theaters in September. Over the weekend, we got a new trailer with a ton of new footage showing exactly what these kids are going through. We also got a new image and character posters showing off our walkers. Some footage was screened for Comic-Con attendees, and it sounds like people are pretty into it despite it not exactly being the sort of thing that does well at SDCC.

The Long Walk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King. The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!