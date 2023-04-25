Transformers Producer Teases an Animated Origin Film is Coming Soon A Transformers producer just dropped details about the upcoming animated film and an origin story surrounding its two main characters.

Hasbro's Transformers has been around for decades, staking its claim as a heavy-hitting IP that's profitable in animation, live-action, and especially merchandising, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally gearing up for its theatrical release, the franchise is going as far as mapping out ambitious future content – including an upcoming animated project aiming to tell the origin story of two characters who have driven the Transformers plot from the very beginning. Yes, you read that one correctly!

The Origin Story of Optimus and Megatron in the Next Animated Transformers Film

During a new interview with Collider, longtime Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teases the origin of two key characters in animated form by sharing, "I could tell you really important parts of this story, which is more than a tease. This is something we were trying to do; we debated a lot about it in live action, and it just was financially impossible to do, which is the origin story of young Megatron and young Optimus. If you know the origin, they started as friends, and over time things devolved for them, and they ended up on two sides. So we're telling the young Optimus and the young Megatron story. We really are telling the origin story of all Transformers, both what they were at the beginning of it, to how they grow, to how they grow apart."

He then expands on the notion by adding, "We're hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there's a natural trilogy. I'm not always looking to do multiple movies, but there's a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you're going to see Cybertron in a way you've never seen it, that no one's ever seen it before. Because we're doing an animation, we're allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023, and the currently untitled animated Transformers movie is set to release in theaters on July 19, 2024.