TRON: Ares – Tickets On Sale, Featurette, TV Spot, NIN MV, Posters

Tickets for TRON: Ares are officially on sale so Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featirette, TV spot, official Nine Inch Nails music video, and 5 new posters.

Disney released a ton of new stuff for TRON: Ares because tickets officially went on sale today. The different TV spots have been hinting that this was on the way, but now that the pre-sales have officially started, we can see if the hype for this film is something that only exists on the grid internet or if it's going to translate to actual ticket sales. We got a new behind-the-scenes featurette that focuses a lot on the practical elements of this film. You'd think that with a film that is all about tech, tech would be the only way to make this film, but that's not the case. A movie about technology is remarkably analog in its production, movie magic, baby.

We also got a new TV spot that emphasizes that TRON: Ares was shot for IMAX and features the original music by Nine Inch Nails. We also got some more of that music with an official music video for "As Alive As You Need Me To Be." We'll take all of the music previews you want to give us, Disney. Please and thank you.

Finally, Disney is continuing to put out some really well-designed posters for TRON: Ares. If there was ever a film where it really doesn't matter that something looks a little fake and sneaks into the uncanny valley (looking at you, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple poster), it's this one. We love it when everyone does a little work to make a poster look halfway decent.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

