Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: 3 New Previews In Honor Of Star Wars Day

Lucasfilm and Disney have released three new previews for The Mandalorian and Grogu in honor of May the 4th, Star Wars Day.

Article Summary Lucasfilm and Disney marked Star Wars Day by unveiling three new The Mandalorian and Grogu previews.

The footage arrives as The Mandalorian and Grogu heads toward its May 22, 2026 theatrical release.

The Mandalorian and Grogu was seen as a safe Star Wars movie bet thanks to the hit Disney+ series.

Interest appears mixed as later Mandalorian seasons and fan-service-heavy Star Wars entries drew less enthusiasm.

Happy Star Wars Day, everyone. Lucasfilm did exactly what you would expect them to do and released several new previews for The Mandalorian and Grogu in the final lead up to the movie's big screen debut. The buzz for this one is still very minimal, and it's going to be buckwild if we go into June with the first Star Wars movie in six years being a non-starter. Then again, the decision to make this the franchise's big return was probably not the best idea.

It's weird, though, because if you think about it, The Mandalorian and Grogu probably seemed like a safe bet when Lucasfilm and Disney were talking about which Star Wars movie would make it to the big screen first. A movie based on a critically acclaimed television show seems like an easy win, but people have really soured on the show in the later seasons. That first one was almost universally praised, but people have been slowly falling out of love with the series as it goes on, ironically, the more it leaned into fan service.

The Mandalorian going downhill as it leaned into nostalgia to the point that it appears to have impacted The Mandalorian and Grogu is a mirror to the way people weren't that into Solo: A Star Wars Story and the way people didn't love The Rise of Skywalker, two franchises that also leaned heavily into fan service.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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