Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, mcu, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Debuts Two New Posters At CinemaCon

Sony is giving their CinemaCon 2026 presentation, and they used the occasion to release two new posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Sony debuted two new posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon 2026.

One poster features Spidey vs The Hand, the other shows MJ reflecting in his eye.

Brand New Day hits theaters July 31 and picks up threads from No Way Home.

Bleeding Cool has reporters on the ground in Vegas covering all the CinemaCon news.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being shown off at CinemaCon as we speak, and for the people at home, we have a couple of brand new posters. First, Spidey Vs The Hand. Gorgeous. The other feels like an original Spider-Man trilogy poster, with MJ reflecting in his eye. Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. This is the last MCU-related film before we get to Avengers: Doomsday in December, and it picks up the threads from the worldwide blockbuster No Way Home. This one has a lot on its shoulder.

Spider-Man Swings Into CinemaCon

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC.

See? Is that Hand poster not epic? Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters everywhere on July 31. Keep it locked right here all week long as we have our very own Kaitlyn Booth and Denzel Eslinger on the ground in Vegas to bring you all the news, reactions, and everything you need to know from this years CinemaCon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!