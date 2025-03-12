Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: john wick 5

Lionsgate Executive Confirms John Wick 5 Is In Development

An executive at Lionsgate has confirmed that John Wick 5 is in development but will not confirm whether John Wick is alive or not.

Article Summary Lionsgate exec confirms John Wick 5 in development but remains tight-lipped on whether John Wick is alive.

Upcoming spinoff Ballerina will expand the John Wick universe, with potential for more spinoffs and a TV series.

Keanu Reeves might pass the torch due to physical limitations, but fans await solid news on Wick's fate.

Ballerina's success could influence John Wick 5's progress from development to pre-production by June.

The world of John Wick is expanding yet again in June with Ballerina, but it appears those longstanding rumors about John Wick 5 have gained some more merit. The ending of the fourth movie was about as definitive of an ending as you could expect from a franchise like this. We all but saw the body in the ground, but this is Hollywood; it's hard for them to make a definitive choice in anything. It seemed like Wick might become the Nick Fury of the Wick universe, turn up for a scene or two, and then bounce. That appears to be his role in Ballerina, but Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences, spoke to ComicBook recently and explained that the fifth film is in development but wouldn't confirm or deny if Wick was actually alive.

"This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways," Brown said. "Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spinoff movie and [we] can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game. … We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick film … [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out."

We're going to have to wait and see if John Wick 5 ends up panning out. There is also the chance that Wick and star Keanu Reeves could do some version of passing the torch in the fifth film since Reeves has been pretty up from that his knees really can't handle another Wick film, which is fair. Ballerina is next and will be the first big screen test as to whether or not people are into the idea of John Wick spinoff films. If it doesn't do well, there is probably a good chance that John Wick 5 goes from some nebulous level of being in development to pre-production before the end of June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!