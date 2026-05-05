Posted in: Movies | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: New Trailer And Poster Tease An Epic Tale

Universal has released a new trailer and poster for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, which teases the scope of the story and an infamous horse.

Article Summary Universal debuts a new The Odyssey trailer, revealing fresh footage from Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited epic.

The Odyssey trailer highlights the story’s stakes, showing Odysseus’ perilous journey and what failure could cost.

New The Odyssey footage teases more of Nolan’s massive scale, with key cast members appearing throughout the trailer.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey opens in theaters on July 17, 2026, bringing Homer’s saga to IMAX screens.

We have the new trailer for Christopher Nolan's next big screen feature film, The Odyssey, and it has a ton of new footage we haven't seen yet, plus teasers of the massive, not to mention impressive, cast peppered throughout this epic. The new trailer does a pretty good job of setting up the stakes and what our hero is attempting to do, and what will happen if he fails. Is this movie going to start in medias res like this trailer seems to imply? It's always fun when that happens, and it's one of those creative choices that can elevate any film from good to great. While everyone's dialogue is exactly what you would expect from a film like this, the original story was an epic poem, specifically, and none of this appears to be written in verse. Did I maybe want to see an entire film of everyone speaking in verse, even though I knew it was incredibly unlikely? Yes, but you can't blame a girl for hoping. The new poster teases the Trojan Horse scene, which we saw a lot of, and it looks pretty awesome.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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