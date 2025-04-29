Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: weapons, Zach Cregger

Weapons: Trailer, Poster, And Images Tease A Small Town Mystery

The official trailer, poster, and images for Zach Cregger's new film Weapons is a whole lot of Absolutely Not for anyone with a fear of spooky kids.

Article Summary Zach Cregger's new horror film Weapons drops an official trailer, poster, and images to ramp up anticipation.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema secured Weapons after a major bidding war, moving the release up to August 2025.

The film promises a chilling small-town mystery involving the disappearance of multiple children at the same time.

Warner Bros. unveiled footage at CinemaCon and has released engaging viral marketing and an official website for Weapons.

We all knew that whatever director/writer Zack Cregger decided to do a follow-up to Barbarian would be buckwild, and it seems the rest of Hollywood did too, if the bidding war for Weapons was anything to go by. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema won, and this movie was recently moved up to August, so we will get to see it sooner. Warner Bros. dropped some footage during CinemaCon that was a whole lot of Absolutely Not and has been doing some great viral marketing in the weeks since. We have a site and everything, we love it. They dropped the official trailer today, which appears to be mostly the trailer we saw at CinemaCon minus a few Absolutely Not moments, a poster, and some images. The hype for this one is already out of this world, and for an original horror movie, and with the run Sinners is having? Horror fans are eating well.

Weapons: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This is where the story really starts.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning in August 2025.

