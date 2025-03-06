Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: #1 Happy Family USA, prime video

#1 Happy Family USA Trailer Previews Ramy Youssef's Animated Series

#1 Happy Family USA is the new adult animated sitcom series co-created by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady coming from Prime Video - here's a look!

Article Summary #1 Happy Family USA is a new animated series by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady on Prime Video.

The series explores the Muslim-American experience with satire in post-9/11 America.

All eight episodes premiere globally on April 17, available on Prime Video in 240 countries.

The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, A24, and Cairo Cowboy with Youssef and Brady as showrunners.

#1 Happy Family USA is the new adult animated sitcom series co-created by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady from Amazon MGM Studios, A24, and Cairo Cowboy. Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated series. #1 Happy Family USA is a provocative and comedic story on the Muslim-American experience in the early 2000s in the wake of 9/11. All eight episodes will premiere on April 17 in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video. The series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 "Amreeka." With satire and absurdity, it redefines finding humor in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors.

#1 Happy Family USA features the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 "Amreeka." With satire and absurdity, it redefines finding humor in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors. It's surreal to think it's been about twenty years since Islamophobic paranoia infected the Western world, and unfortunately, it hasn't gone away these days.

The series stars the ensemble cast of Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Poor Things), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Blink Twice), Mandy Moore (This is Us), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, Succession), Salma Hindy (Roast Battle Canada), Randa Jarrar (Ramy), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Akaash Singh (Stand up comedian, co-host of the "Flagrant" Podcast), Paul Elia (Ramy, Detroit Player) and Whitmer Thomas (Friendship, The Golden One).

Youssef and Brady serve as co-showrunners for the series. Mona Chalabi, Andy Campagna, Josh Rabinowitz (in other words, they're the writers' room), and A24 are executive producers alongside Youssef and Brady. #1 Happy Family USA is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, A24, and Cairo Cowboy.

