1883 S01E08 Preview: Elsa's Big Decision; Shea Faces Serious Doubts

Heading into the first of the season's final three episodes, viewers have been starting to ask if 1883 will be returning for a second season, especially in light of recent renewals for series creator Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. Well, before we look at the preview images (and more) for this weekend's episode "The Weep of Surrender"? A quick thought on the future of the series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert. In fact, let me give you 6.4 million reasons because that's how many people tuned in for the December 19th two-episode premiere (including original airing, CMT simulcast, and encore airings). While the past two years have taught us to never say never, with those kinds of numbers? The only way 1883 isn't coming back is if Sheridan made that call, and we don't think that's happening any time soon. Now here's your look at the preview images for this week's chapter:

1883 Season 1 Episode 8: "The Weep of Surrender": Elsa makes a big decision. Shea faces doubts as winter looms.

And just in case you need a recap of last weeks episode, here's a mini trip back in time to "Lightning Yellow Hair":

In the newest episode of the Yellowstone official podcast, host Jefferson White welcomes Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Eric Nelsen (Ennis) to reflect on the intensity behind shooting the series' epic story. First, up, we have a preview and then an embed of the latest episode:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>