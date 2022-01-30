1883, The Rookie, Heels, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 Jan 22

I'm only twenty-three for another hour, give or take/I'm a fan of yours and I need a good mistake/I'm not a sinner or preacher, all I have is sleight of hand/I do magic tricks for all the boys in the band/Baby could I be the rabbit in your hat?/I'd swing if you'd hand me, hand me the bat/I'm on the road of least resistance/I'd rather give up than give in to this/So promise me only one thing, would you?/Just don't ever make me promises/No promises, oh no promises… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Incubus for "Promises, Promises" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel 1883, STARZ's Heels, The Always Sunny Podcast, BBC's Doctor Who, WWE Royal Rumble, ABC's The Rookie, The CW's The Flash, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews, with this round bringing Amazon: & Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Little Caesar's The Batman Calzony (yes, a pizza review), and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Returns Feb 26th: John Mulaney & LCD Soundsystem

1883 Star Isabel May Talks Elsa's Lost Innocence; Season 1 E06 Preview

Heels Star Stephen Amell Fights Off Chainsaws to Offer Season 2 Update

The Flash Season 9 Good News Comes with a Catch & What We Need to See

The Walking Dead S11 Part 2 Teaser; The Commonwealth Welcomes You

Royal Rumble: Predictions For Who The Surprise Entrants Will Be

HALO Series Shares Mini-Teaser Reminder Ahead of Sunday's Trailer Drop

Disney+ Carrying WWE Network In Indonesia To Be Just The Beginning

Doctor Who Centenary Special: Interesting Regeneration Scene Details

Peacemaker Wasn't Done With His List of Names Economos Could've Framed

The Rookie S04E13 Preview: Nolan & Chen Take On 3 All-Too-Real Quests

The Always Sunny Video Podcast Preview: No One Wants to Be Ringo

Sorry, But Frasier Only Got Better After Niles & Daphne Got Together

AEW Rampage: Private Party Once Again Fail to Pound Jungle Boy's Ass

Doctor Who: Best Companion Donna Noble Receives BBC "Best Of" Honor

And here's a look back at our reviews that went live over the past 24 hours, with a look at Amazon: & Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Little Caesar's The Batman Calzony (yes, a pizza review), and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

The Legend Of Vox Machina Proves Imperfectly Near-Perfect: Review

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 4: Never Trust a Snake

The Batman Calzony: One Thing DC Wouldn't Mind The Dark Knight Eating

SmackDown Recap 1/28: All That's Left Now Is The Royal Rumble

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Incubus – Promises, Promises (Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yExPBSDnbU8)