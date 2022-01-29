The Batman Calzony: One Thing DC Wouldn't Mind The Dark Knight Eating

I love pizza, probably to a near-obscene level. In terms of pop culture, it would be safe to say that television and pizza (along with the John Cusack from Better Off Dead, One Crazy Summer & Grosse Pointe Blank) are my "spirit animals." So when I had the chance to review Little Caesars' The Batman Calzony, how could I pass it up. Now just to be clear? I'm no pizza snob. I respect the greatness of pizza as it exists in its four "universes." That said? I still have California on a time-out and they have Wolfgang Puck to blame. Look, I don't know what the rules of pizza are but I know they don't involve, "put anything you have in your kitchen on some pizza dough and call it a pizza." I just… I just can't. So some thoughts on those "universes" to give you a sense of where I'm coming from:

FROZEN UNIVERSE: A Stouffers Pepperoni French Bread Pizza is still a quality find (as long as it's not freezer burned because then soggy crust becomes a serious issue) and it's a struggle to eat only one of the Red Baron Personal Pepperoni Pizza two-packs.

MOM & POP UNIVERSE: Because where else are you going to find a quality slice of Red Sicilian or a Baked Ziti slice where the ricotta is mixed in with the pizza sauce instead of dollops randomly dropped?

FAST-FOOD UNIVERSE: Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizza came damn close to breaching the boundaries between the universes, and here's a teaser for old-school fast-food pizza fans: there's a specific order through Dominos that tastes exactly how an old-school Pizza Hut Supreme pizza used to taste.

THE "OTHER" UNIVERSE: We're talking pizzas made at home, pub/food truck pizza, and other specialty takes (example: pizza cones, etc.).

So now that we got to know each other a little better, let's go check out some pizza!

WHAT IS IT? Little Caesars' The Batman Calzony was created to help promote Matt Reeves' upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring film The Batman (set to premiere this March). Shaped like a bat, the Calzony is a calzone/pizza hybrid with a calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni; while the body and wings are a pepperoni pizza. And yes, the Crazy Sauce is included. But for the sake of this review, we'll be referring to it as a pizza.

HOW MUCH WAS IT? $7.99 (minus delivery charges and things like that, depending on your area), which just from a cost-to-quantity aspect alone proved to be more than worth the price.

HOW DID IT ARRIVE? First up, props to my delivery person for getting the order to me pretty quickly. The pizza was very warm/hot, and as you can see from the image above it didn't look that far off from the promo image that was previously released. Bonus points for the box for two completely different reasons. First, I like the vague "2022" almost as if it was done as one of those "well, just in case…" moves. And second, I liked the addition of the code for a chance to attend a premiere of the film.

HOW WAS IT? Actually, really good. My biggest concern was that there wouldn't be much difference between the pizza and calzone sections, but that's definitely not the case. The garlic white sauce was a nice touch as was the julienned pepperoni, enough to make the calzone stand out while not overpowering the pepperoni pizza. Bonus points for the crust also being excellent "unofficial" breadsticks for the Crazy Sauce.

HOW WAS IT THE NEXT DAY? A mixed bag, to be honest. The slices (the calzone didn't make it out alive from the night before) that were refrigerated were on-point, both eaten cold as well as warmed up in the toaster oven. But the slices that weren't refrigerated did not have a happy ending. I couldn't make it past two bites of the cold slice and barely did better on the one that was warmed up in the toaster oven.

ANYTHING ELSE? Just two things. First, a second Crazy Sauce might not be a bad thing to throw into the mix since there's a lot going on The Batman Calzony that would benefit from it. Now this second one is a personal choice and not a reflection on the pizza. I probably wouldn't have gone pepperoni with there being pepperoni in the calzone crust already (maybe half-pepperoni), but that's just how I was feeling at the moment. Usually, I'm all about the pepperoni so this would've been on-point. Again, more of a "me" thing than a Little Caesars thing.

SO WHAT DID YOU THINK? In the "Fast-Food Universe" of pizza that this falls in, this is definitely a hit. If I had to assign a number from a 1-5 scale (with "5" being the Pizza Hut Detriot-Style Pizza and "1" being anything I've had from Papa John's), The Batman Calzony is a 4/5– it's the pizza/calzone mash-up the nation deserves and needs right now, so go "hunt" for it at your local Little Caesars.