AEW Rampage: Private Party Once Again Fail to Pound Jungle Boy's Ass

Last night on AEW Rampage, Private Party tried once again to pound the asses of Jurassic Express in the main event. Isiah Kassidy tried to pound Jungle Boy's ass in a one-on-one setting at the Holiday Bash last year, but ultimately came up short. However, with his partner, Marq Quen, at his side, and under the leadership of manager Big Money Matt Hardy, Kassidy got another shot in a tag team match against Jurassic Express, led by manager Christian Cage.

"Tonight, Cleveland Ohio, you guys are in for a treat," said Kassidy during the AEW Rampage main event promo. "You about to see something you ain't seen in years, and I mean years, and that's a championship celebration courtesy of your bottle-poppin', body-droppin' ass pounders: Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Private Party."

"You guys are gonna pound my ass," Jungle Boy responded. "Every time, you guys are gonna pound my ass. But here's the thing. At this point, we've run through pretty much every configuration of your Hardy Family Office. Matt, maybe your guys aren't good enough, or maybe you're just not leading them properly. But when it comes to Private Party and Jurassic Express, it's apples and oranges."

"Oranges, yeah!" added Luchasaurus.

When the match occurred, it was, in fact, Private Party who ended up getting their asses pounded, losing the match and failing to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships. Also on AEW Rampage this week, Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Julia Hart, FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson in a match that saw managers Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard get physical with each other, and Jon Moxley beat The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens in the opening match.

Next week on AEW Rampage, Mercedes Matinez will take on Thunder Rosa, and Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Jay Lethal. But first, on AEW Dynamite in Chicago, CM Punk will finally get his hands on MJF, Ruby Soho will face Nyla Rose, and Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo will fight the House of Black, Malakai Black and Brody King.

