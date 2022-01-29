Heels Star Stephen Amell Fights Off Chainsaws to Offer Season 2 Update

Back in November 2021, fans of STARZ's Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings)-starring pro wrestling drama Heels were treated to the news they were waiting to hear. That's right, the series was set to head back to the ring for a second season, with Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (Diego Cottonmouth) promoted to series regulars. Now less than three months later, Amell is offering an important update in what sounds like the first in a series. Taking to TikTok, Amell shared a video to let everyone know that today was the first day of official training for the second season. To be clear, he's been keeping himself in shape but as we saw from the training videos for the first season, there's a big difference between staying in shape and giving yourself over to the Heels Gymnasium. In addition, Amell confirmed that they're scheduled to be "going to camera" around March 8th (with more updates to come).

Here's a look at Amell's post from earlier today (first on TikTok and then shared on Instagram), which comes with a promise from Amell that he will be documenting the show's second season production journey along the way. And in case you were wondering about the "chainsaws" in the headline? Well, that has to do with Amell's neighbors so we'll leave it to him to explain:

Here's a look at the official announcement teaser released back in November confirming the show's renewal, followed by Amell explaining why (you'll need to have seen the finale to truly appreciate it):

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.