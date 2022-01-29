1883 Star Isabel May Talks Elsa's Lost Innocence; Season 1 E06 Preview

After a week off, Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 returns this weekend with the first season's sixth episode, "Boring the Devil." But before we get to that, Isabel May (Elsa Dutton) explains why she appreciated that moment last episode (no spoilers but if you know, you know) when Elsa crossed a line there would never be any going back from. "As an actor, I was very excited for her to lose her innocence and that naive perspective on life that she had. I was very excited to jump into that other half of her, and I'd been stewing in the first four episodes for a little while. I was trying to be very patient with what some people might call her annoying level of optimism, considering all of the horrors that are happening around her. So I was really excited at the prospect," explained May. "Of course, I love this fictional character to death. It almost makes me emotional talking about her. I've genuinely fallen in love with a person that doesn't exist and to see her in pain made me feel pain to a degree. That might sound like an annoying actor thing, but it's weird how these people become like a family member to you. Their voice and their soul is embedded in you in a very strange way. It's a fascinating thing that I don't think about very often."

1883 Season 1 Episode 6 "Boring the Devil": Shea helps Elsa cope with her loss. The group crosses another river and prepares to enter Indian territory. Thomas buys Noemi a gift.

And in the latest episode of the official podcast, Sheridan and executive producer David C. Glaser discuss with host Jefferson White the thematic building blocks of the series and the process of getting it built:

