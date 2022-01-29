The Rookie S04E13 Preview: Nolan & Chen Take On 3 All-Too-Real Quests

This Sunday's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie brings dangers to the team from high above and right here on earth, as you're about to see in the following preview images for "Fight or Flight." First, Nolan (Fillion) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) find themselves racing against time to fulfill three "quests" in order to recover a stolen helicopter- one that happens to be flying above the city. Meanwhile, Harper (Mekia Cox) finds herself in the difficult position of having to guard a convicted cop killer hospitalized after a prison riot breaks out.

Now here's a look at the promo for this Sunday's episode of ABC's The Rookie, followed by the official overview as well as a sneak preview that finds Nolan and Chen trying to

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×13 Promo "Fight or Flight" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs8_rzKKbaM)

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 13 "Fight or Flight": Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief. Meanwhile, Officer Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot. Guest-starring is Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb. Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Lanre Olabisi.

When you have gaming quests in the real world 😳 The stakes are high on an all-new #TheRookie, Sunday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Swx6hfCswm — The Rookie (@therookie) January 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.