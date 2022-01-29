The Always Sunny Video Podcast Preview: No One Wants to Be Ringo

This week saw the kick-off of the video edition of The Always Sunny Podcast, with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz now coming at us through our eyeholes as well as our earholes. And just to make sure folks remember that this is a weekly thing, we have a new clip that finds the McElhenney, Howerton & Day discussing the possibility that they might in fact be "The Beatles of Basic Cable Late-Night." And if that were the case (which we could easily argue it is), then who would be who in that line-up? McElhenney sees himself as Paul McCartney and says that he sees Day as a "McCartney," too. Possibly sensing where things might be going, Howerton makes it clear that he's no Ringo Starr before Day says he sees Howerton more like George Harrison. From there, McElhenney realizes that all three of them are a little bit like John Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison (yet, still no Ringo) before Day wraps things up with a great reality check.

Here's a look at the trio discussing their status as "The Beatles of Basic Cable Late-Night" and who would be who in that set-up, with a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast set to drop on Monday:

Day teased a major addition to the podcast that he would like to see when visiting with Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel's late-night ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. After Kimmel praised Day and the crew for the success of the podcast and promoted the move to video this week, Day explained how they're looking to continue to try new things with the podcast. And that's when Day dropped the game-changer: a hotline where they can "talk to random people." Okay, maybe Kimmel has a point and it's not the most original concept in the world- but for this show? Can you imagine an episode just based on the confusing messages they get alone? And then if they ever ran a live podcast with a live hotline? The possibilities are endless, people! Along with the podcast, Day offers an update on the "Mario Bros" movie, discusses his new film I Want You Back, takes a stroll with Kimmel back in time to look at some of Day's early commercial work, what it's like working with his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and more- check out the full interview below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie Day on Always Sunny Podcast, Playing Luigi in Mario Bros Movie & His First Commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnvYxE2Dh18)

Here's a look back at Howerton winning over the video podcast-watching audience (especially the 18-49 FC ("F**king Creep") Demo), with the first episode of The Always Sunny Podcast (video edition) now available (you can check out "The Gang Runs for Office" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here). And let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here: