The Walking Dead S11 Part 2 Teaser; The Commonwealth Welcomes You

When we last checked in with how things were looking ahead of next month's return of AMC's The Walking Dead for Part 2 of its 11th & final season, it was earlier this week and a new teaser was showcasing our heroes commitment to facing the challenges ahead as they always have. This time around, the focus shifts beyond Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers and to what lies ahead with the Commonwealth. This time around, a new teaser raises an essential question as the long-running series nears its end. Who will be the ones who get to remake the world? Will it be Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol's (Melissa McBride) vision- or the Commonwealth's Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) & Mercer's (Michael James Shaw)?

With the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long), here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2:

And here's a look at the opening to a very disturbing Commonwealth orientation video that doesn't exactly vibe "warm-n-fuzzy":

Do your part for the Commonwealth. #TWD returns February 20th or stream it one week early with @AMCPlus on February 13th. pic.twitter.com/YyOofgG2Fg — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the previously-released teaser for the return of The Walking Dead, with our survivors vowing that whatever may come, they're going to face it together:

Here's your look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the most recent overview as well as another previously-released teaser:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):