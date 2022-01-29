Doctor Who Centenary Special: Interesting Regeneration Scene Details

With The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) next set to hit our screens this spring with "Legend of the Sea Devils," thoughts are turning towards the final episodes that remain in Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's run before Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with a new Doctor. Now we're learning a bit more about Whittaker & Chibnall's final run together from Doctor Who: Flux director Jamie Magnus Stone, who is also directing the upcoming centenary. Revealing that they've been "editing it over the last few months" with "a little bit more to do in the edit" followed by "lots of work, and lots of things," before its fall debut, Stone revealed what it was like filming the special (and in particular, Whittaker's final day of filming) during an extended interview with the Radio Times.

"Yeah, it was, especially Jodie's last day of filming, because we scheduled it so that our last full day — well, we did do a couple of extra pickups afterward," Stone explained. "But basically her last day of filming was most of the crew's last day of filming as well. So it was all orchestrated to have this big, final last day. And we shot that last day for Jodie in story order. So we ended up on her last scene. But before that, there were so many tears. Everybody clapped her – and Mandip, actually. Everybody clapped them into the TARDIS for their last time, and then there were some tears. And we shot the last-ever scene in the TARDIS and said goodbye to the TARDIS, and then there were some tears."

From there, they moved on to film that moment. "And then we went out to film, basically, her regeneration. And the last shot that we did, I think, will be the last shot in the episode as well," Stone continued. "So it was really nice to do things in sequence. And it was mostly Jodie and Mandip's scenes on that last day. So it was just super-emotional. And then at the end, Jodie gives this wonderful speech. It felt really – I don't know – like the end of an era, and very important, but very lovely. And there was like 100 extra people on set that day. Everyone came down to watch the last slate go up. So, yeah. I felt very lucky to be a part of it." A point made in the interview is a rather interesting one, with Stone implying that Whittaker's regeneration into the next Doctor will be taking place outside the confines of the TARDIS which leaves a lot for speculation. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" (set to hit in Spring 2022):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | Legend of the Sea Devils | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwG2OrHJYDY)

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?