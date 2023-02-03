1923 Season 2: Paramount+ Green Lights "Yellowstone" Prequel Return Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring Yellowstone prequel 1923 will be returning to Paramount+ for a second season.

Some great news for fans of Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 heading into this weekend's return episode, S01E05 "Ghost of Zebrina." Paramount+ is continuing the story of Jacob Dutton (Ford) and Cara Dutton (Mirren) for a second season. The "Yellowstone" prequel was the most-watched premiere on the streamer in the U.S. (pulling 7.4 million viewers across Paramount plus as well as linear screenings). Factoring in those linear viewings, 1923 was the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022. Now, let's keep our fingers crossed that we don't have the confusion we had with 1883…

With the series set to return from its midseason break on February 5th, here's a look at the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series, 1923 (followed by a featurette focusing on what the cast & creative team had to say about how the prequel series plays into the overarching "Yellowstone" storyline:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.