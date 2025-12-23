Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: Seven Havens, "Legend of Aang" Film Now Set for Paramount+

Now the exclusive streaming home for Avatar Studios' animation, Avatar: Seven Havens and the "Legend of Aang" will debut on Paramount+.

Avatar: Seven Havens, a 26-episode series set after Korra, is greenlit for Paramount+ premiere.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender film skips theaters, debuting directly on Paramount+.

Series creators DiMartino and Konietzko helm a new era with bold stories and an epic cast lineup.

Back in February, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon announced that a 26-episode series green light was given for Avatar: Seven Havens – the third in the "Avatarverse," following the original and "The Legend of Korra." Little did we know that it would be the harbinger of things to come, with Paramount+ now the exclusive home for Avatar Studios' animated work. That means that "Seven Havens" and the upcoming film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender (originally set for theaters in October 2026) will both premiere on the streaming service. In addition, "Aang" is also welcoming Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan to a cast that also includes Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun.

With DiMartino and Konietzko directly involved, the new animated series "Seven Havens" is described as being "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm." The description of the series continues: "A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

"The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home for its beloved animated incarnation," shared Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' and 'Avatar: Seven Havens' represent the next evolution of storytelling from Avatar Studios—bringing together remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera to deliver the epic adventures and emotional depth fans have come to expect."

