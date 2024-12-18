Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio, jingle ball

2024 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Special: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

With ABC's IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Special hitting tonight at 8 pm ET, here's a look at who will be performing and what you can expect.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, or Washington, D.C. (with Atlanta and Miami later this week) served as the stops on IHeartMedia's 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One – and what a lineup it's been! We're talking Katy Perry, SZA, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, Kane Brown, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, and many, many more. But if you didn't get a chance to make one of the shows in your city – or if you live nowhere near any of those cities – ABC has got you covered because tonight's special (running from 8 pm to 10 pm ET) offering a lineup of what the best and brightest had to offer on the holiday tour. Along with a look at the lineup of who played where earlier this month (and who's on tap for the two remaining cities), we have a look back at the lineup reveal (above) and additional looks at the show waiting for you below:

2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour: Who Played Where?

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena): The star-studded lineup features Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, KATSEYE, and Wonho.

Los Angeles (iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at the Intuit Dome): The star-studded lineup features SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton, and NCT Dream.

Chicago (iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena): The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, and Wonho.

Detroit (iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena): The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Isabel LaRosa, and Wonho.

New York (iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden): The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and NCT Dream.

Boston (iHeartRadio Kiss 108's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden): The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone, and KATSEYE.

Philadelphia (iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center): The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and Dasha.

Washington, D.C. (iHeartRadio HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena): The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Kesha, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Dasha, Isabel LaRosa, and P1Harmony.

Atlanta (Thursday, Dec.19, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena): Gunna, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tip "T.I." Harris, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, and Tinashe.

Miami, Florida (Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Kaseya Center): The star-studded lineup features Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Benson Boone, Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe, T-Pain, Isabel LaRosa, and Wonho.

