2024 NFL Draft Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Who's Picking When & More

Check out Bleeding Cool's viewing guide to the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC, and more: where to watch, who's picking when and so much more!

Article Summary Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and digital platforms.

Pat McAfee hosts a Draft Spectacular with analysis and fan perspective.

Detailed draft order for all 7 rounds and picks for each team.

Insights and coverage from ESPN hosts, analysts, and exclusive Spanish-language broadcast.

At this point, there might only be one day remaining on the calendar that isn't either an official or unofficial part of the NFL season – a professional sport that proves to be nearly as popular during its off-season as when the games are being played. With that in mind, tonight and for the next two days, ESPN and Disney are teaming up to present the 2024 NFL Draft across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN's social media platforms. Broadcasting live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit, the next seventy-two hours will determine the futures for a whole lot of young men & their families and the franchises they join (and those who have big bucks wagered through sports betting). So how do you get in on the action? We're glad you asked! Here's a rundown of what's going on, when it's going on, where it's going on, and so much more when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft. And don't forget to check out the NFL's rundown of the draft-picking order for every round over the course of all three days.

Where Can I Watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

Draft Night #1 (Thursday, April 25th, at 8 pm ET) will air on ABC and ESPN

"The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular" (Night #1: Thursday, April 25th, at 8 pm ET) will be telecast on YouTube, TikTok, and the ESPN App, and streamed on ESPN+. Pat McAfee and his crew (Conor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, AJ Hawk, 2009 NFL draftee Darius Butler, and Evan Fox.) will be live from Detroit to host a wide range of personalities and analysts to break down picks while also presenting the Draft experience from a fan perspective.

Draft Night #2 (Friday, April 26th, at 7 pm ET) will air on ABC and ESPN2

Draft Day #3 (Saturday, April 27th, at 12 pm ET) will air on ESPN and simulcast on ABC

In addition, the NFL Network and the football league's digital properties will also be providing coverage.

What Are the Differences Between the 2024 NFL Draft Broadcasts?

ESPN: The telecast will focus on areas of need for each team, the draftee's football resume – with highlights and analysis on his playing style, technique and physical attributes – and how he will fit in with the team that drafted him.

ABC: The telecast will provide player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee's background and journey to the NFL.

Now, here's a rundown of who will be reporting inside the studios and down in the heart of the action, as well as other options you have to enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft. Following that, we have a rundown of who's picking when for all seven rounds:

ESPN Hosts & Analysts: Hosted by Mike Greenberg, the lineup includes Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Adam Schefter, and Molly McGrath.

In addition, there will be six reporters stationed at team facilities across the country (including at the locations of the teams with the top three picks) to give fans access to immediate reactions from team Draft rooms: Courtney Cronin – Chicago Bears, Jeff Darlington – Minnesota Vikings, Kimberley A. Martin – Washington Commanders, Sal Paolantonio – New York Giants, Mike Reiss – New England Patriots, and Ed Werder – Denver Broncos.

ABC Hosts & Analysts: Hosted by Rece Davis, the lineup includes Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge, and Pete Thamel.

ESPN Radio: Every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will be covered. Chris Carlin will host alongside 2005 NFL draftee Chris Canty, ESPN NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN Radio college football reporter Ian Fitzsimmons, and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, who will be joining the group on Friday and Saturday.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, alongside NFL experts Sebastián M. Christensen and Miguel Pasquel. In addition, reporter Carlos Nava will be on-site in Detroit.

ESPN.com DraftCast: Not only can fans track every pick of the Draft, but they will also get instant analysis from ESPN draft analysts on how the draftee will fit with his new team. ESPN NFL Nation reporters will also keep fans up to date throughout the draft, providing rapid reaction for all 257 picks. Available on ESPN+, recaps of all three days of the Draft will be posted each night. After the Draft wraps up on Saturday, Mel Kiper Jr. will give each team a post-Draft grade and explanation, while Matt Miller and Jordan Reid will pick steals, surprises and more.

2024 NFL Draft Order (All 7 Rounds)

Here's a look at who is on ESPN's 2024 NFL Draft Board as the network's Top 10 Draft Picks (as of this writing):

As of earlier today – based on the NFL's updated website – here's a rundown of who's picking when for all seven rounds:

Round 1

1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2) Washington Commanders

3) New England Patriots

4) Arizona Cardinals

5) Los Angeles Chargers

6) New York Giants

7) Tennessee Titans

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears

10) New York Jets

11) Minnesota Vikings

12) Denver Broncos

13) Las Vegas Raiders

14) New Orleans Saints

15) Indianapolis Colts

16) Seattle Seahawks

17) Jacksonville Jaguars

18) Cincinnati Bengals

19) Los Angeles Rams

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) Miami Dolphins

22) Philadelphia Eagles

23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Green Bay Packers

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28) Buffalo Bills

29) Detroit Lions

30) Baltimore Ravens

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

33) Carolina Panthers

34) New England Patriots

35) Arizona Cardinals

36) Washington Commanders

37) Los Angeles Chargers

38) Tennessee Titans

39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago)

41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

43) Atlanta Falcons

44) Las Vegas Raiders

45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver)

46) Indianapolis Colts

47) New York Giants (from Seattle)

48) Jacksonville Jaguars

49) Cincinnati Bengals

50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

51) Pittsburgh Steelers

52) Los Angeles Rams

53) Philadelphia Eagles

54) Cleveland Browns

55) Miami Dolphins

56) Dallas Cowboys

57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58) Green Bay Packers

59) Houston Texans

60) Buffalo Bills

61) Detroit Lions

62) Baltimore Ravens

63) San Francisco 49ers

64) Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65) Carolina Panthers

66) Arizona Cardinals

67) Washington Commanders

68) New England Patriots

69) Los Angeles Chargers

70) New York Giants

71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)

72) New York Jets

73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

74) Atlanta Falcons

75) Chicago Bears

76) Denver Broncos

77) Las Vegas Raiders

78) Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

79) Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)

80) Cincinnati Bengals

81) Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)

82) Indianapolis Colts

83) Los Angeles Rams

84) Pittsburgh Steelers

85) Cleveland Browns

86) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)

87) Dallas Cowboys

88) Green Bay Packers

89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)

92) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)

93) Baltimore Ravens

94) San Francisco 49ers

95) Kansas City Chiefs

96) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

97) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

98) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia; Compensatory Selection)

99) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

100) Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

101) Carolina Panthers

102) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

103) New England Patriots

104) Arizona Cardinals

105) Los Angeles Chargers

106) Tennessee Titans

107) New York Giants

108) Minnesota Vikings

109) Atlanta Falcons

110) Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)

111) New York Jets

112) Las Vegas Raiders

113) Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)

114) Jacksonville Jaguars

115) Cincinnati Bengals

116) Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)

117) Indianapolis Colts

118) Seattle Seahawks

119) Pittsburgh Steelers

120) Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)

121) Denver Broncos (from Miami)

122) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

123) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

124) San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)

125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126) Green Bay Packers

127) Houston Texans

128) Buffalo Bills

129) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

130) Baltimore Ravens

131) Kansas City Chiefs

132) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

133) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

134) New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)

135) San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

136) Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)

137) New England Patriots

138) Arizona Cardinals

139) Washington Commanders

140) Los Angeles Chargers

141) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

142) Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)

143) Atlanta Falcons

144) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)

145) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)

146) Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)

147) Denver Broncos

148) Las Vegas Raiders

149) Cincinnati Bengals

150) New Orleans Saints

151) Indianapolis Colts

152) Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

153) Jacksonville Jaguars

154) Los Angeles Rams

155) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

156) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)

157) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)

158) Miami Dolphins

159) Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)

160) Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)

161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)

162) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

163) Buffalo Bills

164) Detroit Lions

165) Baltimore Ravens

166) New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)

167) Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)

168) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

169) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

170) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

171) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

172) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

173) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

176) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

177) Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

178) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)

179) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

180) New England Patriots

181) Los Angeles Chargers

182) Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)

183) New York Giants

184) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)

185) New York Jets

186) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)

187) Atlanta Falcons

188) Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)

189) Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)

190) New Orleans Saints

191) Indianapolis Colts

192) Seattle Seahawks

193) New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)

194) Cincinnati Bengals

195) Pittsburgh Steelers

196) Los Angeles Rams

197) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)

198) Miami Dolphins

199) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

200) Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)

201) Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)

202) Green Bay Packers

203) New York Jets (from Houston through Cleveland, Denver)

204) Buffalo Bills

205) Detroit Lions

206) Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)

207) Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

208) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)

209) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

210) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

211) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

212) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

213) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

214) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

215) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

216) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

217) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

218) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

219) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

221) Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)

222) Washington Commanders

223) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

224) Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)

225) Los Angeles Chargers

226) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)

227) Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)

228) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)

229) Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)

230) Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

231) New England Patriots (from Chicago)

232) Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)

233) Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)

234) Indianapolis Colts

235) Seattle Seahawks

236) Jacksonville Jaguars

237) Cincinnati Bengals

238) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

239) New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)

240) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)

241) Miami Dolphins

242) Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)

243) Cleveland Browns

244) Dallas Cowboys

245) Green Bay Packers

246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247) Houston Texans

248) Buffalo Bills

249) Detroit Lions

250) Baltimore Ravens

251) San Francisco 49ers

252) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)

253) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

254) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

255) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

257) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

