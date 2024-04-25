Posted in: ABC, NFL, Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: ABC, espn, nfl, NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Who's Picking When & More
Check out Bleeding Cool's viewing guide to the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC, and more: where to watch, who's picking when and so much more!
At this point, there might only be one day remaining on the calendar that isn't either an official or unofficial part of the NFL season – a professional sport that proves to be nearly as popular during its off-season as when the games are being played. With that in mind, tonight and for the next two days, ESPN and Disney are teaming up to present the 2024 NFL Draft across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN's social media platforms. Broadcasting live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit, the next seventy-two hours will determine the futures for a whole lot of young men & their families and the franchises they join (and those who have big bucks wagered through sports betting). So how do you get in on the action? We're glad you asked! Here's a rundown of what's going on, when it's going on, where it's going on, and so much more when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft. And don't forget to check out the NFL's rundown of the draft-picking order for every round over the course of all three days.
Where Can I Watch the 2024 NFL Draft?
Draft Night #1 (Thursday, April 25th, at 8 pm ET) will air on ABC and ESPN
"The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular" (Night #1: Thursday, April 25th, at 8 pm ET) will be telecast on YouTube, TikTok, and the ESPN App, and streamed on ESPN+. Pat McAfee and his crew (Conor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, AJ Hawk, 2009 NFL draftee Darius Butler, and Evan Fox.) will be live from Detroit to host a wide range of personalities and analysts to break down picks while also presenting the Draft experience from a fan perspective.
Draft Night #2 (Friday, April 26th, at 7 pm ET) will air on ABC and ESPN2
Draft Day #3 (Saturday, April 27th, at 12 pm ET) will air on ESPN and simulcast on ABC
In addition, the NFL Network and the football league's digital properties will also be providing coverage.
What Are the Differences Between the 2024 NFL Draft Broadcasts?
ESPN: The telecast will focus on areas of need for each team, the draftee's football resume – with highlights and analysis on his playing style, technique and physical attributes – and how he will fit in with the team that drafted him.
ABC: The telecast will provide player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee's background and journey to the NFL.
Now, here's a rundown of who will be reporting inside the studios and down in the heart of the action, as well as other options you have to enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft. Following that, we have a rundown of who's picking when for all seven rounds:
ESPN Hosts & Analysts: Hosted by Mike Greenberg, the lineup includes Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Adam Schefter, and Molly McGrath.
In addition, there will be six reporters stationed at team facilities across the country (including at the locations of the teams with the top three picks) to give fans access to immediate reactions from team Draft rooms: Courtney Cronin – Chicago Bears, Jeff Darlington – Minnesota Vikings, Kimberley A. Martin – Washington Commanders, Sal Paolantonio – New York Giants, Mike Reiss – New England Patriots, and Ed Werder – Denver Broncos.
ABC Hosts & Analysts: Hosted by Rece Davis, the lineup includes Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge, and Pete Thamel.
ESPN Radio: Every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will be covered. Chris Carlin will host alongside 2005 NFL draftee Chris Canty, ESPN NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN Radio college football reporter Ian Fitzsimmons, and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, who will be joining the group on Friday and Saturday.
ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, alongside NFL experts Sebastián M. Christensen and Miguel Pasquel. In addition, reporter Carlos Nava will be on-site in Detroit.
ESPN.com DraftCast: Not only can fans track every pick of the Draft, but they will also get instant analysis from ESPN draft analysts on how the draftee will fit with his new team. ESPN NFL Nation reporters will also keep fans up to date throughout the draft, providing rapid reaction for all 257 picks. Available on ESPN+, recaps of all three days of the Draft will be posted each night. After the Draft wraps up on Saturday, Mel Kiper Jr. will give each team a post-Draft grade and explanation, while Matt Miller and Jordan Reid will pick steals, surprises and more.
2024 NFL Draft Order (All 7 Rounds)
As of earlier today – based on the NFL's updated website – here's a rundown of who's picking when for all seven rounds:
Round 1
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers
34) New England Patriots
35) Arizona Cardinals
36) Washington Commanders
37) Los Angeles Chargers
38) Tennessee Titans
39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago)
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
43) Atlanta Falcons
44) Las Vegas Raiders
45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver)
46) Indianapolis Colts
47) New York Giants (from Seattle)
48) Jacksonville Jaguars
49) Cincinnati Bengals
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
51) Pittsburgh Steelers
52) Los Angeles Rams
53) Philadelphia Eagles
54) Cleveland Browns
55) Miami Dolphins
56) Dallas Cowboys
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58) Green Bay Packers
59) Houston Texans
60) Buffalo Bills
61) Detroit Lions
62) Baltimore Ravens
63) San Francisco 49ers
64) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65) Carolina Panthers
66) Arizona Cardinals
67) Washington Commanders
68) New England Patriots
69) Los Angeles Chargers
70) New York Giants
71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
72) New York Jets
73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
74) Atlanta Falcons
75) Chicago Bears
76) Denver Broncos
77) Las Vegas Raiders
78) Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
79) Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
80) Cincinnati Bengals
81) Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)
82) Indianapolis Colts
83) Los Angeles Rams
84) Pittsburgh Steelers
85) Cleveland Browns
86) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
87) Dallas Cowboys
88) Green Bay Packers
89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)
92) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)
93) Baltimore Ravens
94) San Francisco 49ers
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
97) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
98) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia; Compensatory Selection)
99) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
101) Carolina Panthers
102) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
103) New England Patriots
104) Arizona Cardinals
105) Los Angeles Chargers
106) Tennessee Titans
107) New York Giants
108) Minnesota Vikings
109) Atlanta Falcons
110) Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)
111) New York Jets
112) Las Vegas Raiders
113) Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)
114) Jacksonville Jaguars
115) Cincinnati Bengals
116) Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)
117) Indianapolis Colts
118) Seattle Seahawks
119) Pittsburgh Steelers
120) Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
121) Denver Broncos (from Miami)
122) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
123) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
124) San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)
125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126) Green Bay Packers
127) Houston Texans
128) Buffalo Bills
129) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
130) Baltimore Ravens
131) Kansas City Chiefs
132) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
133) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
134) New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)
135) San Francisco 49ers
Round 5
136) Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)
137) New England Patriots
138) Arizona Cardinals
139) Washington Commanders
140) Los Angeles Chargers
141) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
142) Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)
143) Atlanta Falcons
144) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
145) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)
146) Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
147) Denver Broncos
148) Las Vegas Raiders
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) New Orleans Saints
151) Indianapolis Colts
152) Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
153) Jacksonville Jaguars
154) Los Angeles Rams
155) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
156) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
157) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
158) Miami Dolphins
159) Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)
160) Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)
161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)
162) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
163) Buffalo Bills
164) Detroit Lions
165) Baltimore Ravens
166) New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)
167) Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)
168) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
169) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
170) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
171) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
172) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
173) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
176) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
177) Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
178) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)
179) Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
180) New England Patriots
181) Los Angeles Chargers
182) Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)
183) New York Giants
184) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
185) New York Jets
186) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)
189) Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)
190) New Orleans Saints
191) Indianapolis Colts
192) Seattle Seahawks
193) New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)
194) Cincinnati Bengals
195) Pittsburgh Steelers
196) Los Angeles Rams
197) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)
198) Miami Dolphins
199) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
200) Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)
201) Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
202) Green Bay Packers
203) New York Jets (from Houston through Cleveland, Denver)
204) Buffalo Bills
205) Detroit Lions
206) Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)
207) Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
208) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)
209) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
210) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
211) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
212) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
213) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
214) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
215) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
216) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
217) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
218) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)
219) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
221) Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)
222) Washington Commanders
223) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
224) Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)
225) Los Angeles Chargers
226) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)
227) Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)
228) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
229) Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)
230) Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
231) New England Patriots (from Chicago)
232) Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)
233) Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)
234) Indianapolis Colts
235) Seattle Seahawks
236) Jacksonville Jaguars
237) Cincinnati Bengals
238) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
239) New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)
240) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)
241) Miami Dolphins
242) Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)
243) Cleveland Browns
244) Dallas Cowboys
245) Green Bay Packers
246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247) Houston Texans
248) Buffalo Bills
249) Detroit Lions
250) Baltimore Ravens
251) San Francisco 49ers
252) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
253) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
254) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
255) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)
257) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)