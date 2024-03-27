Posted in: HBO, Netflix, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, Dan Weiss, david benioff, game of thrones, John Bradley

3 Body Problem: GOT Star John Bradley Was Reluctant to Join Series

John Bradley shares how David Benioff & D.B Weiss convinced the Game of Thrones star to join the cast of Netflix's 3 Body Problem series.

Article Summary John Bradley from GOT joins Netflix's 3 Body Problem after some initial reluctance.

Creators Benioff & Weiss convinced him with a character close to his own.

3 Body Problem is based on Liu Cixin's novel about humanity's greatest threat.

Bradley plays Jack Rooney, with the series streaming now on Netflix.

Like many of his peers, John Bradley was ready to move on from the HBO series Game of Thrones. He played Samwell "Sam" Tarley, the former member of the Night's Watch and best friend of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who helped tie all the mystery behind the high fantasy series based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. After eight seasons, Bradley was done doing long episodic television and wanted to play characters unlike Sam. Upon getting a call from GOT creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss for Netflix's 3 Body Problem, he was initially reluctant to take the role of Jack Rooney before hearing their pitch.

"It's closer to your own character than any character you've ever played before," Bradley recalled to GQ what Benioff and Weiss told him. "I think if anyone else would have asked me, I'd have asked more questions and thought about it for a bit longer, but because I know that they know me so well, having spent so much time with them and they're so good at writing to people's strengths— I just knew that I was going to have a lot of fun with it."

Based on the novel by Liu Cixin of the same name, 3 Body Problem follows Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), an astrophysicist who sees her father to death during a struggle session in the Chinese Cultural Revolution. She is conscripted by the military because of her scientific background and is sent to a secret military base in a remote region. Her fateful decision at the base echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day, forcing them to face humanity's greatest threat.

For more including how Bradley's acceptance to join 3 Body Problem ties directly to the story Benoiff and Weiss had planned for him and making the most of his time, you can check out the spoiler-laden interview here. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

