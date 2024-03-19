Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, Dan Weiss, david benioff, game of thrones, John Bradley, Jon Snow, kit harington, netflix, Samwell Tarley

Game of Thrones: John Bradley on Possible Jon Snow Spinoff Return

John Bradley on if he would consider returning as Samwell Tarly for a possible Kit Harington-starred Jon Snow/Game of Thrones spinoff.

Article Summary John Bradley discusses potential return as Samwell in a possible Jon Snow spinoff.

Bradley stars in '3 Body Problem' with GoT alumni Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce.

Teases the balance between possible and impossible for GoT reunion.

Samwell Tarly's journey from Night's Watch to renowned scholar revisited.

John Bradley is one of three holdovers from Game of Thrones, along with Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) and Jonathan Pryce (High Septon), to join creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss in their latest in 3 Body Problem. While promoting the Netflix series, Bradley, who plays Jack Rooney, opened to Comicbook.com whether we'll see his Samwell Tarly reunite with Kit Harington's Jon Snow on his spinoff series in development since 2021.

Does 3 Body Problem Star John Bradley Know Anything About Kit Harington's Jon Snow Game of Thrones Spinoff?

"Well, one of those things is more in my own hands than the other, I should say," Bradley replied cryptically when asked if people are more likely to see a real-life alien invasion or a reunion between Jon and Samwell. "But it depends on what you want more. What would you prefer? I am at your service. What would you prefer? I think one thing can't be any more impossible than anything else. It's either impossible or it isn't, though … The distance between possible and impossible is massive."

Bradley appeared in 48 of the 74 episodes of Game of Thrones across all eight seasons. Samwell, or "Sam" as he's called by his friends, initially started as part of the Knight's Watch, bound by duty to live celibate lives while protecting The North from any threats from beyond The Wall, which was initially the Wildlings. Later seasons revealed a much bigger threat as the Wights, led by the Night King, laid waste to the Seven Kingdoms and the Realm. Anyone killed by them emerges resurrected – a slave to the Night King's will. Sam emerged not only as an unexpected hero but also as a renowned scholar discovering the truth of battling the undead and Jon's true lineage.

Based on the Chinese novel by Liu Chixin of the same name, 3 Body Problem goes across continents and decades as five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws and science unravel and an existential threat emerges. The series, which features an ensemble cast with Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley, premieres on March 21st on Netflix.

