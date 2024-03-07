Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, netflix, preview, trailer

3 Body Problem: Benioff & Weiss Series Gets Final Netflix Trailer

Netflix released the final official trailer and a new key art poster for David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem.

With officially two weeks to go until David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem hits our screens, we're getting another impressive look at what's to come. As you can see above, we have the final official trailer for Netflix's series take on Liu Cixin's international bestseller. In addition, we also have a new key art poster to pass along that does a disturbingly effective job of getting our attention – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the previously-released first official trailer for the epic live-action adaptation – followed by a sneak preview and the original teaser for the series:

With a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley, here's a look at a clip from Netflix's 3 Body Problem – set to hit screens on March 21, 2024:

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

