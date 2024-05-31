Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 300, preview, Warner Bros Television, zack snyder

300 Series Reportedly In Development; Zack Snyder In Talks to Direct

Reports are Warner Bros. Television is in early development on a 300 prequel series, with Zack Snyder in talks to direct & executive produce.

Though exact details in terms of plot, writer, or where it would call home, Variety is reporting exclusively that Warner Bros. Television is in early development on a prequel series to Zack Snyder's Gerard Butler & Lena Headey– starring 2006 film 300. While a number of deals are still in play and not official, reports are that Zack Snyder is in talks to direct and serve as an executive producer on the series. But the potential connections to the original film might not end there. In addition, Deborah Snyder is reportedly in talks to executive produce under her and Zack's Stone Quarry production banner – with Stone Quarry's Wesley Collier, as well as Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann, expected to come aboard the project. The news comes as more and more studios look to mine their past successes for potential reboots, restarts, revamps, prequels, spinoffs, and more – with Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin being a recent example from just this week alone.

Zack Snyder's original film was based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley's graphic novel of the same name and also starred Rodrigo Santoro, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, and Michael Fassbender. With a reported budget of $65 million and a global box office gross of over $450 million, it's no surprise that 300 would be a potential franchise opportunity. In fact, 2014 saw the release of 300: Rise of an Empire – based on Miller's graphic novel Xerxes – that saw Headey, Santoro, and other original cast members returning, and Sullivan Stapleton tapped for the lead role of Themistocles. Though Zack Snyder would serve as a co-writer on the screenplay, he did not return to direct. While not exactly the level of global box office that the original film was, "Rise" would go on to take in more than $337 million worldwide – and that's based on a reported budget of $110 million.

