60 Minutes: VP Kamala Harris Interviews "Not Doctored or Deceitful"

CBS' 60 Minutes posted the transcripts and video of its 2024 interview with VP Kamala Harris to prove that it was "not doctored or deceitful."

In terms of POTUS Donald Trump's $10B lawsuit against the news magazine and network and Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) demanding it, CBS News' 60 Minutes wanted to make clear that they have nothing to hide. Earlier today, the news program posted online all of the materials that it handed over to the FCC – including full transcripts and video from three separate interviews. "We are posting the same transcripts and videos of our interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that we provided to the FCC. They show – consistent with '60 Minutes" repeated assurances to the public – that the '60 Minutes' broadcast was not doctored or deceitful. In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews – for time, space, or clarity. In making these edits, '60 Minutes' is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public – all while working within the constraints of broadcast television," began the statement on the post that went live on the CBS News website earlier today (which you can check out here).

"The issue here concerns one question from 60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris: whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is listening to the Biden-Harris Administration," the statement continued. "We broadcast a longer portion of the vice president's answer on 'Face the Nation' and broadcast a shorter excerpt from the same answer on '60 Minutes' the next day. Each excerpt reflects the substance of the vice president's answer. As the full transcript shows, we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president's answers to '60 Minutes" many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers. '60 Minutes" hard-hitting questions of the vice president speak for themselves."

From there, the long-running news show included links to three full-length transcripts of interviews with VP Harris, including the one at her residence, the one that was a "walk and talk" with VP Harris, and the one with VP Harris and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney. In addition, there were links to videos of each of those three interview sessions – as well as a link providing all of the transcripts that were provided to the FXX ("many of which are duplicates that reflect audio from additional camera angles").

"60 Minutes" Shuts Down VP Harris/"Deceitful Editing" Claim

In October 2024, the long-running news magazine aired its traditional primetime election special – focusing solely on VP Harris and her VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz. But before the special aired, news anchor Scott Pelley addressed why Trump was not a part of it. After noting that plans were for an interview with Trump to take place at Mar-A-Lago and to film Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Pelley noted that Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, was in communication with the news magazine about finalizing plans. According to Pelley, that changed a week prior to the special airing, when the Trump campaign backed out and began offering "shifting explanations" as to the reason,

Those "explanations" ranged from the campaign taking issue with Trump's and Vance's words being fact-checked to Trump needing "an apology for his interview in 2020." The interview that he's referencing was with correspondent Lesley Stahl, with Trump claiming that Stahl said that the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop originated in Russie (Pelley: "She never said that"). "Trump has said his opponent doesn't do interviews because she can't handle them. He had previously declined another debate with Harris. So tonight may have been the largest audience for the candidates between now and Election Day," Pelley added.

For more than half a century, the major party candidates for president have sat down with 60 Minutes. This year, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump accepted our invitation. Unfortunately, last week Trump canceled. https://t.co/7t5jr5nyFJ pic.twitter.com/VDJDDNYFab — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Trump campaign gave shifting explanations, including concerns that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story. Both campaigns understood this special would proceed, even if one candidate backed out. So, next is @BillWhitakerCBS with Kamala Harris. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

After the interview with Harris aired, Trump began accusing 60 Minutes of manipulating the interview, editing it to make VP Harris look good. Well, the long-running news magazine wasn't about to let those accusations go unanswered. "Former President Donald Trump is accusing '60 Minutes' of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false," the CBS show posted in a statement. "'60 Minutes' gave an excerpt of our interview to 'Face the Nation' that used a longer section of her answer than that on '60 Minutes.' Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on '60 Minutes' was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute-long segment."

From there, 60 Minutes reminded everyone of who was responsible for Trump not being interviewed – Trump. "Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with '60 Minutes,' and the vice president participated. Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes."

