Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Paramount+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: blu-ray, paramount, Picard, season 3, star trek

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Deleted Scenes Focus on Worf, Beverly

Now out on DVD, Blu-ray & limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook, here are two pretty intense deleted scenes from Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

With the third & final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard now out on DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook (more info on that below), the fine folks over at Paramount Home Entertainment were kind enough to share a look at two deleted scenes from the epic final run. Not that we need to remind you, but the role call for the final go-around included Patrick Stewart (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, X-Men) as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Generations) as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Worf, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Will Riker, Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Insurrection) as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michelle Hurd (Blindspot, Hawaii Five-0) as Raffi Musiker, Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Generations) as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact) as Commander Data, Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) as Jack Crusher, and Jeri Ryan (Bosch, Body of Proof) as Seven of Nine.

In the first clip, Jena-Luc and Beverly have an honest, heartfelt conversation about Jack – with Beverly making a connection to Wil Wheaton's Wesley that was a punch to the feels. Following that, Riker asks Worf what happened to cause such a major change in how he approaches life – a question that Worf finally answers.

Along with the release of the third & final season, this week also saw the release of Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, which includes all three seasons of the hit show and over 7 hours of special features. And for all of you Jean-Luc Picard fans out there, make sure to mark down October 17th because that's when the 54-disc Blu-ray collection Star Trek: The Picard Legacy officially beams down into your lives. Here's what you need to know:

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features: Includes exclusive-to-home-entertainment special features, including never-before-seen footage and audio commentary on select episodes from the show creators and cast. Get a galactic view of the creative vision behind the show and the rebuilding of Enterprise-D. This release also features deleted scenes and a Q&A panel with the cast and crew – as well as: "The Gang's All Here" Featurette (Exclusive), "The Making of the Last Generation" Featurette (Exclusive), "Rebuilding the Enterprise-D" Featurette, "Villainous Vadic" Featurette, Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive), Deleted Scenes (Exclusive), Gag Reel (Exclusive), and a "Picard: The Final Season" Q&A.

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection: The limited-edition individually numbered 54-disc Blu-ray collection features one-of-a-kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection. This collection also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork & quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard's badges, and four custom "Chateau Picard" drink coasters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!