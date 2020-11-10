A Creepshow Holiday Special Stuffs Our Stockings with Fear in December

Just because the second season of the horror anthology series won't be haunting our screens until 2021 doesn't mean Shudder's Creepshow isn't ready to leave a little something horrifically ghoulish in our stockings for the holiday season. On Tuesday, AMC Networks' horror, thriller, and supernatural streaming service announced A Creepshow Holiday Special will premiere exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories (as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle) on December 18th. "The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," said series showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed."

In the holiday-themed, hour-long episode "Shapeshifters Anonymous," an anxious man who fears he's a murderer searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call). "This year has been Shudder's biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart, and gore galore," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Shudder's A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.