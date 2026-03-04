Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Boynton, Ceesay, Mullan Join Season 2

With production currently underway, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has cast Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay, and Peter Mullan for Season 2.

Article Summary Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay, and Peter Mullan join HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2.

Season 2 production began in December, with Boynton as Lady Rohanne, Ceesay as Ser Bennis, and Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The Game of Thrones prequel is set to return in 2027, promising new adventures in Westeros.

HBO plans to release a new Game of Thrones universe series each year, looking to keep fans engaged and excited.

Only a little more than a week after the first season finale hit our screens, we've got some casting news for the second season of HBO and writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to pass along. With production on the season getting underway back in December, the "Game of Thrones" prequel is welcoming Lucy Boynton (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Bohemian Rhapsody), Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth; Damilola, Our Loved Boy), and Peter Mullan (Ozark, Session 9) to the cast. As for who they will be playing, Boynton has been tapped to play Lady Rohanne, while Ceesay is on board as Ser Bennis, and Mullan is set as Ser Eustace Osgrey. HBO's current plan is to have a "Game of Thrones" universe series on our screens every year, with House of the Dragon returning later this year and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returning in 2027.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!