Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Lost Eps "The Nightmare Begins," "Devil's Planet" Previewed

Check out the BBC's extended preview for the two newly-found "lost" Doctor Who episodes, "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet."

Article Summary Two lost Doctor Who episodes, "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," have been rediscovered.

The episodes are part of the classic 1965 "The Daleks' Master Plan" serial starring William Hartnell.

Restored episodes will stream on BBC iPlayer in April, thrilling fans and collectors alike.

Discovery fuels hope for more lost Doctor Who episodes to surface from anonymous archives and collections.

At this point, the discovery of two episodes of Doctor Who previously thought lost since the 1960s might become a national holiday in the UK. In case you missed it, the news hit heading into Friday that an anonymous donation of "hundreds of home videos" led to two additional chapters in "The Daleks' Master Plan" arc being discovered: "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" (both originally airing in 1965). With "Day of Armageddon" discovered in 2004, fans now have the first three installments of the overarching storyline, which starred William Hartnell as the First Doctor and Peter Purves as assistant Steven Taylor. Even better, it keeps fans' hopes alive that more lost episodes can be found. Though both episodes will be available to stream next month on BBC iPlayer (more on that in a minute), the BBC thought you might want to check out a sneak peek at what everyone is talking about.

Along with a set of official images from the BBC's social media accounts, we also take a look at what Showrunner Russell T. Davies had to share on social media earlier today about the news, as he continues working on this year's Christmas Special.

"Two missing Doctor Who episodes FOUND! The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet from 1965 (what titles!). Lost for 61 years! Best of all, these will be made available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer in April. Huge thanks to the amazing people at Film is Fabulous, for finding these and returning them safely. They're a registered charity doing great work, so help them out if you can. Maybe they'll find more! As the Doctor says… "Daleks!" Davies shared on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Written by Dalek creator Terry Nation, the serial also features an early appearance from Nicholas Courtney in his pre-Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart days. Film is Fabulous! (FIF) is sponsoring a special screening of the two episodes in London on April 4th, with Purves as the guest of honor (though no details for the event have been released so far). On the same day as the screening, the two restored Doctor Who episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer (no word yet on if there will be any viewing options for those outside of BBC iPlayer's reach – possibly as a physical release, digital download, or something along those lines).

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, had this to say about the news: "We're thrilled to have worked with the team at Film is Fabulous! to bring these lost Doctor Who episodes to viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter. BBC Archives has been working to restore the original recordings and update these to broadcast quality, ensuring fans can enjoy a little extra treat with their Easter Eggs this April."

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