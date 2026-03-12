Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E15: "Pie In the Sky" Images, Trailer Released

From a dead astronaut to more Roman clues, here are images for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E15: "Pie in the Sky."

Article Summary Get a first look at High Potential S02E15: "Pie in the Sky" with preview images and trailer

Morgan and the team investigate a public astronaut murder with unexpected twists

Clues behind Roman's mysterious disappearance continue to unfold in the latest episode

Catch a look at S02E16 as Morgan seeks help from old friends on a new case

As far as we're concerned, it's never too early to pass along a look at what's ahead with ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. In S02E15: "Pie in the Sky," Morgan (Olson) and the team investigate the mysterious (and very public) murder of an astronaut – an investigation that leads to them learning more about the victim than they saw coming. In addition, the clues to Roman's disappearance continue to grow. Now, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for next week's episode – followed by the official overview for March 24th's S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat," as Morgan (Olson) looks to some old friends for help in breaking a case.

High Potential Season 2: S02E15 & S02E16 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 15: "Pie In the Sky" – When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance. Written by Laura Lekkos.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 16: "Turn, Up the Heat" – Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need. Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!