A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our Season Finale "The Morrow" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's season finale episode of HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, S01E06: "The Morrow."

Writers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker bring Dunk and Egg's pivotal choices to the forefront

The fate of Dunk and Egg's partnership hangs in the balance after the dramatic events at Ashford

Watch official episode previews, behind-the-scenes insights, and reactions from the cast and director

There's nothing like writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms offering "Game of Thrones" fans a brutal reminder that this is a prequel series. Based on the social media reactions after last week's episode, it seems a lot of folks were playing the "What If…?" game regarding what Westeros would've been like under Baelor's (Bertie Carvel) rule. Sadly, that wasn't to be – and we saw for ourselves the reason why. That brings us to our preview for the season finale, with S01E06: "The Morrow" finding a recovering Dunk (Claffey) unsure about his future – or if he wants Egg (Ansell) as a squire. We've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and preview for tonight's season ender, followed by a look at what Claffey, Ansell, and Carvel offer a deep dive into last week's episode. In addition, director Owen Harris offers some behind-the-scenes insights into the big battle scenes in the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E06 "The Morrow"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 6 "The Morrow" – The people of Ashford mourn a significant loss following the tournament; Dunk reflects on his future and evaluates his responsibilities toward Egg; he decides whether to keep the boy as his squire. Directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

