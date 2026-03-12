Posted in: Games | Tagged: Mechanistry, Timberborn

Timberborn Releases One More Update For the Full Release

Now that Timberborn has released Version 1.0, the developers have a final free update for players with a few surprises and more

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry has released one last update for Timberborn as Version 1.0 is available now. Players have a free update out today that gives the game some additional content they didn't have before, as well as some highly-requested changes. We have the notes and a trailer for it here as the content is now live.

Version 1.0 Mega Update

New interactive objects added to the world, including dangerous Unstable Cores and Thorns, game-changing Water Seeps and Badtide Drains, or the Reserve Storage, Aquifers, and Geothermal Fields that the beavers can use.

Automation: over 20 new buildings that allow the player to automate their settlement's operations: Sensors, Relays, Timers, and many more. From automating when Floodgates open to creating fully autonomic utopias, it is now possible.

New unconventional maps – Oasis, Pressure, Spillage – and updates to the rest of the map roster, including Waterfalls rework.

Highly requested new buildings: Spiral Stairs, Gates, Clutches, Banners.

Upgraded modding pipeline that made modding the game easier than ever.

Steam Achievements.

Visual overhaul, reworked tutorial, building duplication, and other quality-of-life tweaks.

Timberborn

Mankind turned Earth into a dry wasteland and perished, but some species adapted and evolved. Pick one of the beaver factions and see how long your colony can last. Control one of two beaver factions: the nature-friendly Folktails or the industrious Iron Teeth. Each faction has unique buildings, technology, and gameplay traits. Choose what fits your playstyle! Prepare your settlement for recurring droughts and waves of toxic waste. Stockpile on food and keep fields and forests alive even after rivers dry up. Rely on both natural water sources and artificial irrigation to keep the land arable and your beavers safe.

Beavers' engineering skills are legendary. With Timberborn's 3D water physics and terraforming, so can be yours. Put up dams and floodgates, erect massive aqueducts, dig canals and tunnels with explosives, and reshape the terrain to your liking. Harness the game's unique vertical architecture system. Space is limited, so stack lodges and workshops on top of each other. Construct platforms and bridges, set up an elaborate power grid, and let your beavers speed around on ziplines or through tubeways. Turn timber into sophisticated machinery – from water wheels and lumber mills to engines and mechanized pumps. Wood is the core resource in Timberborn, but the most advanced structures require metal. To find it, send your scavengers to the ruins of the old world.

Supercharge your colony with mechanized beavers. Power them up, maintain them, and you'll get extra efficient workers for almost any job. They operate 24/7, and you can send them to the most hazardous areas. Build a sprawling city with efficient production chains and follow the lives of its inhabitants day and night. As the population grows, satisfy your evolved rodents with a balanced diet, entertainment, decorations, and end-game monuments that help restore the Earth. Play on one of the included maps or create your own and share it with the community. On top of the built-in map editor, Timberborn features official mod support. Tons of extra player-made content and quality-of-life additions are available, with more coming each day.

