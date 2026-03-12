Posted in: Adult Swim, Current News, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9 Sneak Peek Finds Rick on a Health Kick

With the Emmy Award-winning animated series returning to Adult Swim on May 24th, here's a new sneak peek at Rick and Morty Season 9.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 premieres May 24th on Adult Swim, earlier than we anticipated.

A previous sneak peek clip reveals a wild scene with Morty, Summer, and Principal Vagina back in action.

In September 2025, it was confirmed Season 9 was in post-production, with Seasons 10 and 11 already underway.

Creators tease Season 9 will deliver top-quality episodes, keeping the series fresh and edgy.

We were pretty confident that Adult Swim's Rick and Morty would be returning to our screens this year for its ninth season, but we were running under the assumption that it would be in the fall, late summer, at the earliest. To say that we were shocked when the ever-expanding late-night programming block announced this week that our dimension-hopping duo would be back beginning on Sunday, May 24th, would be a righteous understatement. After dropping a key art poster and an image gallery with the announcement, Adult Swim added that a sneak peek would be hitting today – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. It seems Rick has had some kind of epiphany and now he's on a health kick – with Summer and Morty joining him (whether they want to or not).

Rick and Morty Season 9: Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing. Now, here's the latest look at the upcoming season:

And here's a look at the image gallery that was released alongside the news that the Emmy Award-winning animated series would be returning in May, followed by a previous Season 9 sneak peek and some insights on the ninth season (and beyond) from the show's team:

In this previously released sneak peek clip from the ninth season, Principal Vagina calls in Beth and Jerry to meet with him about what Morty and Summer have been up to. First observation? Morty and Summer have zero respect for Vagina. After Vagina offers a laundry list of things that the sublings have done, he announces that they are being expelled. When Beth tries to get some answers, Summer mutes her, Jerry, and Vagina's "Boomer Frequency." Soon, Rick appears in farming gear and uses a hoe to turn Vagina into a carrot. Horrified by the experience, Vagina unexpels them and promises them all "A's" – and that's when Beth rips into Rick for making Morty and Summer into "spoiled assholes." After Morty pulls a move on him, Rick is convinced that Morty and Summer need to be sent away to a sleepaway camp that takes care of spoiled kids.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

Back in September 2025, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!